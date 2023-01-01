Time-Lapse Videos

See the World in Another Way

Long-term events, like the flower blooming, sunrise, city scenes and even the construction projects, are too long to be perceived in real time. But you’ll find they are so amazing when these events are recorded in a time-lapse video. Shoot your magical time-lapse videos and share the fun with friends!



* This feature is incompatible when camera is connected to NVRs.